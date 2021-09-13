Gazebo Gazette

The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Mississippi (“Molina”), is partnering with Climb Community Workforce Development (“Climb CDC”) to launch a scholarship program that will enhance Climb CDC’s workforce development services.

While the organization already offers classes in construction and culinary arts, MolinaCares’ $25,000 grant will expand their health care services division and offer scholarships toward medical certification classes at Nywes Healthcare.

“We are pleased to build upon our partnership with Climb CDC and join forces in this important effort to make quality education and job training more accessible for Mississippians in the Gulf Coast,” said Bridget Galatas, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Mississippi. “MolinaCares is dedicated to advancing health and social equity, and we look forward to continuing to invest in society’s next generation of workers.”

The scholarship program will support high school graduates, GED certificate holders, and any young adult seeking careers as a nursing assistant, phlebotomist, or dialysis technician. In addition to funding tuition, the MolinaCares scholarships will cover the expenses of all necessary supplies and resources, such as books, personal protective equipment, uniform, and resume support.

“We are grateful to MolinaCares for their support of Climb CDC,” said John Whitfield, chief executive officer of Climb Community Development Corporation. “This donation will help further our efforts to make education more attainable for everyone in our community.”

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 2018. The Company serves members through Medicaid (Mississippi Coordinated Access Network/MississippiCAN and Children’s Health Insurance Plan/CHIP) and Marketplace. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 4.7 million members as of June 30, 2021.

Climb Community Development Corporation’s mission is to promote strong communities by providing individuals access to opportunities that inspire self-reliance. They give young people an opportunity to gain valuable work skills through on-the-job training, or a second chance at education by helping them prepare for college, and life in general, as a responsible adult.

With a proven track record of success, Climb CDC gives participants a classroom setting that caters to their individual growth, by providing personalized attention and equipping them with nationally recognized certifications. These certifications give them the skills necessary for gainful employment or advancing to higher education by the end of the program.