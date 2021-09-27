by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

Misty Strickland and Lynn Powers from Rescue Animal A.I.D. (Angels in Disguise) of Mississippi addressed a crowd of over 30 animals enthusiasts at Saturday’s fund raiser that was held in The Whiskey Bar. Participants donated $30 to enjoy a morning of Barre exercises complete with mimosas, door prizes, fellow with fellow animals lovers and some playful and beauty kittens ready for adopt.

Animal A.I.D. of Mississippi is a non profit organization with BIG plans to build the only animal sanctuary on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, specifically Pass Christian. Their goal is to rescue the most abused and neglected animals not replicating a normal animal shelter, but with partnering with local animal shelters to pull out animals that would have need beyond what a shelter is set up to handle.

Leaders and volunteers have an ambitious three phase plan that will provide a safe sanctuary for abused animals. They are total dedicated to providing shelter, protection and live to the most vulnerable and forsaken, injured or abused dogs and cats in our community.

Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty and 29 others gather at The Whisky Bar this past Saturday to support a fund raiser for abused animals. Proceeds went to support Rescue Animal A.I.D. (Angels in Disguise) and their efforts to provide a safe space for abused and injured dogs and cats.

As with all major ambitions, Animal A.I.D will need lots of community support and resources. If you’d like to help, you can contact them by either calling them at 228-918-0828 or checking out their website at www.animalaidms.org.