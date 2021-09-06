by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Labor Day has become one of the greatest misconceptions of all American holidays, largely due to schools starting back, summer ending and major storm occurrences.

Recognizing how important it is to have employment and the ability to be relieved from work for one day is a tradition that most don’t have any idea why.

State employees, public school teachers, and blue collar workers began to realize what living in a “right to work” place feels like, especially after the global pandemic.

Job security is not sufficient anymore and labor unions have become scarce throughout the southeast region.

Although many more arguments could be deliberated on to discuss this rationale, all Americans should remember to celebrate this holiday for the reason why it celebrated.

Just as we say thanks to veterans on Veterans Day, the same jovial remarks should be passed around to factory workers, state employees, teachers or any laborers for their devotion.