The Gulf Park Student Life Office at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach will host Fall Orientation Friday, Aug. 20 with a day-long schedule of programing designed to help new students become prepared for the 2021-22 school year.

“We’re excited to welcome new Gulf Park Golden Eagles to campus for fall orientation on August 20,” said USM Gulf Park Student Affairs Coordinator Jessica Langston. “The day will be packed with tons of information to help them maximize their time at Southern Miss. We’ll help them get connected with resources including the Academic Success Center, Gulf Coast Library, Career Services, Advisement Center, and Student Affairs. We will also introduce them to other campus partners that will help to make you successful at Southern Miss and beyond.”

The complete USM Gulf Park Fall Orientation session schedule is as follows:

Welcome TO THE TOP! 8 -11:30 a.m.

*Orientation check-in, Fleming Education Center Rotunda

*Greeting from Dr. Kevin Walker

*Family session, Fleming Education Center room 102

*Academic Excellence with the USM Gulf Park Library and Student Success Center

*Intermission

*SOAR into your career with information on career readiness, internships, professional advising, and community partnerships

*Student involvement session featuring information from student leaders about campus activities and traditions

*‘Pass the mic’ session featuring more campus leaders previewing the remainder of the day’s sessions

*Lunch at the Pavilion

Taking Care of Business – Hardy Hall, 12:30-3 p.m.

*Campus tours

*Student ID, financial aid information, business services, and visit with Registrar Office representatives at The One Stop; academic advisement and military veterans’ assistance at The University Club; and assistance with campus technology needs, parking, and textbooks at University Bookstore.

Students are encouraged to complete academic advisement and course registration prior to orientation. Visit www.usm.edu/gulfparkadvising or call 228.214.3440 to schedule an appointment with an advisor. The One Stop is also open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to handle student ID, financial aid, and business service needs. Contact The One Stop at https://www.usm.edu/gulf-park-one-stop/index.php or call 228.214.3370.

Fall Orientation will be followed by “Explore Gulf Park” Aug. 30 – Sept. 2, also sponsored by the USM Gulf Park Student Life Office, which will include events allowing students to meet each other and with campus partners, while also enjoying free food giveaways.

For more information about Fall Orientation and Explore Gulf Park, email Langston at Jessica.Langston@usm.edu or gp-orientation@usm.edu.