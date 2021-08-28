Gazebo Gazette

A week of programming designed to get students connected to the offices and services that will help them be successful at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach is set for Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 with “Explore Gulf Park.”

During the four-day schedule, USM Gulf Park students will have the opportunity to participate in a student involvement fair, workshops with the Academic Success Center and Career Services, open houses with the Health and Fitness Centers, and get to know the staff in the Gulf Coast Library and Office of Advisement and Recruitment. Food and giveaways will be provided at every event.

The programming will conclude with a campus-wide picnic Sept. 2.

“Our goal with Explore Gulf Park is to get students engaged with our offices that will support them during their time here and create fun and safe environments for students to meet friends and peers,” said Jessica Langston, coordinator of student affairs at USM Gulf Park.

The complete schedule for Explore Gulf Park is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 30:

12:15- 1 p.m., Fleming Education Center (FEC), “Welcome Back with the ASC!” Learn about tutoring and assistance provided by ASC (Academic Success Center) staff; lunch provided.

2-4 p.m., Gulf Coast Library first floor – Games, Grub and Graphic Novels

Tuesday, Aug. 31:

12:15- 1 p.m., Fleming Education Center (FEC), Career Services Lunch and Learn – get connected with career readiness and on-campus jobs; lunch provided.

2-4 p.m., Pavilion – have a smoothie and learn about the programs offered through the Advisement Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 1:

12:15- 1 p.m., Fleming Education Center (FEC), Student Involvement Fair – meet student leaders, join a student organization and enjoy campus inside and outside of the classroom; lunch provided.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Health Center, Fitness Center – open houses with the Health and Fitness Centers, across the street from Beach Park Place.

Thursday, Sept. 2

12:15- 1 p.m., Elizabeth Hall – Coffee Shop Vibes and Literature Scribes. Coffee and lunch provided with an opportunity to learn about

4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Pavilion – Campus-wide picnic, dinner provided. Bring a friend.

For more information or for questions, email Jessica.Langston@usm.edu.

