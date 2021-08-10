by Brian Lamar, Assignment Editor

Last week I pointed out a tragically overlooked little “hole-in-the-wall” type of place called Martha’s. We have been getting fan mail from that Foodini review because there were so many people who had passed it by for years and never gave it a second glance. Since then, Martha’s has been getting to know a few new customers. I am sorry to the regulars who have now had their nirvana disrupted.

The next place I want to expose is the Sunrise Cafe. It only seats about 40 people and serves breakfast and lunch with daily specials.

The lunch menu is adorned with sandwiches like Reubens, Philly steak and cheese, Italian, patty melts, etc, but the star of the menu is on the breakfast list.

The Ultimate Philly Steak Hash Browns. According to the cute waitress with giant swirly earrings and purple tint to her hair that took my order, it is by far the most asked for item.

This breakfast platter is hash browns topped with steak, grilled onions, bell peppers, l mushrooms, cheese, and eggs with a side of toast. It was delicious and filling. Although this was a huge meal in of itself, I decided to further piss my doctor off by getting a pecan pancake. By the way, if you are looking for a good doctor who won’t give you too much of a verbal beatdown when your A1C levels are off the charts, check out Dr. Amber McIlwain at Oschner next to Winn Dixie. Don’t get me wrong. She still gets on my case and tells me in graphic detail how I will go blind and my feet will rot off if I don’t get my diabetes under control. It is enough to force me to get healthier…but I digress.

Back to good food and we will forget about Dr. Amber’s begging and pleading for a moment.

Each bite of the ultimate Philly was so good. It was a good portion, but of course, I wanted more by the end. Don’t know where I would put it, but I wanted more. The cacophony of flavors was overwhelming. The cheese, the peppers, the steak, the perfectly cooked hash browns. It was all perfect. I can’t wait until I can get over there and grab another one. It is the kind of dish that you remember for quite some time.

There are so many other dishes on the menu to try, but I am going to have a hard time picking a different one.

The Pecan pancake for my side was just how you’d hope it would be. This pancake is filled to the brim with big chunks of pecans that adds a satisfying crunch to the fluffiness of the pancake.

The only criticism I have for this place is that they aren’t open on the weekends. Saturday mornings would be insane with a waiting line streaming down the sidewalk.