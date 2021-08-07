Gazebo Gazette

Two pitchers combined to throw the fourth shutout of the year as the Biloxi Shuckers (31-51) blanked the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-41) 4-0 on Friday night at MGM Park.

A pair of errors by the Blue Wahoos set the stage for the Shuckers to score in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Garrett Mitchell hit a bouncer to short and Demetrius Sims sailed the throw over the head of the first baseman and into the stands, allowing Mitchell to advance to second on the error. Mitch Longo followed with a routine bouncer to second base that was misplayed, placing runners on the corners with only one out. Alexander Palma lined the first pitch from Jake Eder (L, 3-5) into left field, driving in Mitchell to give the Shuckers 1-0 lead.

On the mound for the Shuckers, Noah Zavolas (W, 3-6) worked around walking the bases loaded in the top of the first inning to keep the Blue Wahoos off the board. Zavolas allowed a lead-off double in the top of the second inning but retired the next eight batters and 13 of the next 15 he faced. Over seven scoreless innings, the righty allowed just five hits and did not walk a batter after the first while striking out seven.

The heart of the order helped the Shuckers add on another run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mitchell and Longo both singled to left field with one out and Palma sliced a single to the right-field gap, driving in Mitchell for a second time to give the Shuckers a 2-0 lead.

A two-out rally put the game out of reach in the home half of the seventh inning. Ryan Aguilar singled to left and David Hamilton launched a home run that clanged off the right-field foul pole, doubling the Shuckers lead to 4-0.

Zack Brown came in and pitched the final two innings, tossing two perfect frames while striking out three to lock down the shutout for the Shuckers.

Thursday night, the Biloxi Shuckers launched four home runs in a 10-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday night at MGM Park. The four home runs in a game tie the Shuckers franchise single-game record.

After Griffin Conine scored the first run of the game for the Blue Wahoos on a solo home run in the top of the first, the Shuckers responded with two long balls of their own. David Hamilton led off the bottom of the first inning with a blast over the right-field wall, his first at Double-A, tying the game at 1-1. Two batters later, David Fry connected for a line-drive homer over the left-field fence, his eighth of the year, to put the Shuckers ahead 2-1.

Another homer would help the Shuckers expand their advantage in the bottom of the second. Luis Castro led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch from Zach McCambley (L, 0-4). Brent Diaz singled to the right field gap, but Castro was thrown out at home for the first out in the inning. After a groundout by Cam Devanney, Ryan Aguilar launched a two-run homer to right, plating two more to put the Shuckers ahead 4-1.

Peyton Burdick returned serve with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, his 18th of the year, bringing the Wahoos within two at 4-2. It was one of two runs and three hits allowed over five innings by Justin Bullock (W, 2-0).

The fourth home run of the night helped Biloxi regain a three-run advantage in the bottom of the third inning as Mitch Longo led off the inning with a line drive home run just over the right field wall, putting the Shuckers ahead 5-2.

Biloxi delivered the finishing blow in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Shuckers loaded up the bases on two walks and a hit-by-pitch and with two outs Longo reached on a fielding error, plating the first run of the frame. Fry worked a bases-loaded walk to force in another run and Alexander Palma cleared the bases with a single to right, finishing off a five-run inning to make it 10-2.

Peter Strzelecki (H, 5) pitched two scoreless innings and Zach Vennaro and Braden Webb each chipped in a scoreless frame to cover the final four frames for the Shuckers.