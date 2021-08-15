Gazebo Gazette

Every member of the starting lineup had at least one hit as the Biloxi Shuckers (33-57) pounded out 16 hits as part of an 11-3 win over the Mississippi Braves (53-36) on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

David Hamilton wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 12 games, doubling to right field to start the game. After a lineout by Mitch Longo, Hamilton stole third and scored on an RBI single by David Fry. Fry moved to second and advanced to third on a throwing error following a walk to Alexander Palma, putting men on the edges for Chad Spanberger. The Shuckers’ right fielder singled through the right side, driving in Fry to put the Shuckers up 2-0. Luis Castro capped the scoring with a single to left, widening the Shuckers’ advantage to 3-0.

Mississippi was able to get a run back in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run by Braden Shewmake, his ninth of the year, bringing the M-Braves within a pair at 3-1.

A two-out rally by the M-Braves tied the game in the bottom of the third. C.J. Alexander tripled with one out in the inning, but RHP Jesus Castillo induced a lineout on the infield by Justin Dean for the second out. Trey Harris doubled to drive home Alexander and a double by Shewmake tied the game at 3-3.

Biloxi responded with a rally of their own in the top of the fourth inning. Ryan Aguilar singled to right with two outs against RHP Freddy Tarnock (L, 2-1) and stole second base while Cam Devanney was batting. The Shuckers’ second baseman lifted a single into right field, driving in Aguilar to put the Shuckers back up 4-3.

RHP J.T. Hintzen (W, 4-1) came on in relief of Castillo and pitched two scoreless frames, allowing just one walk while striking out three.

The Shuckers broke the game open in the top of the sixth inning. Spanberger was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Thomas Dillard followed with a single up the middle, his first hit at Double-A. Castro singled to right to load up the bases and Spanberger came in to score on a double play ball by Aguilar, pushing the Shuckers to a 5-3 lead. Devanney’s second single of the day drove home Dillard, and Hamilton tripled to right field, sending in Devanney to widen the Shuckers margin to 6-3. Longo finished the scoring in the frame with a single to right, giving Biloxi a 7-3 lead.

Devanney would drive in two more in the top of the seventh. Palma singled, Dillard and Castro both walked, loading the bases for Devanney with two outs before the second baseman lofted a hit into left field, driving home a pair to make it 10-3. The final run of the Shuckers rally would score in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Dillard, his first RBI in Double-A on his second hit of the day.

After an off day on Monday, the Shuckers continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beginning on Tuesday night. RHP Justin Bullock (2-1, 5.68) is set to start for Biloxi while the Wahoos have not named a starter. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

