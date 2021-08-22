Gazebo Gazette

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a suspect charging him with two felony counts for burglary of an automobile in rural Pass Christian.

Christerfer Michael Nilges was arrested by the deputies when arriving at a home and noticed a neighbor holding the suspect at gunpoint Sunday in Pass Christian.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to a vehicle burglary on the block of Shiyou Road outside of Firetower Road in the county.

The neighbor noticed Nilges breaking into the vehicle and held him at gunpoint until the deputies arrested the suspect and charged him with two felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, according to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Nilges ahad possessions in the vehicles that belonged to the caller.

Nilges was brought to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.