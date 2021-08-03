Gazebo Gazette

In her fourth time on the United States Olympic Track & Field team, Gulfport High Alum Brittney Reese etched her name in the history books Tuesday morning in Tokyo (Monday night in Mississippi). She became the third woman in history to win three Olympic medals by picking up her second career silver.

She was edged by the slim margin of 3 centimeters to Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, who got 7 meters even on her sixth and final attempt. Reese and Nigeria’s Ese Brume each jumped 6.97 meters, but the former Bulldog basketball All-American had a better second distance.

Reese joins Germany’s Heike Dreschler and American Jackie Joyner-Kersee with three medals. She’s only the second woman to take home two silvers.

Reese won her gold medal in London in 2012 and her first silver in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She missed gold to teammate Tianna Bartoletta by 2 centimeters, meaning she was two inches from winning three gold medals.

Reese graduated from Gulfport in 2004, where she became state champion in the long jump and triple jump.She later attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the University of Mississippi. Reese was a member of the women’s basketball team at MGCCC and was recently inducted into their sports Hall of Fame.

Brittney Reese’s accomplishment list:

Olympics (3 medals): Gold (2012, London), Silver (2016, Rio de Janeiro), fourth (2008, Beijing), Silver (2021, Tokyo)

World Outdoor Championships (4 golds): 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017

World Indoor Championships (3 golds): 2010, 2012, 2016

US Outdoor Championships (9 titles): 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019, 2021

US Indoor Championships (4 titles): 2009, 2010, 2016, 2018

US Olympic Trials Championships (4 titles): 2008, 2012, 2016, 2021

NCAA Outdoor Championships (1 title): 2008

NCAA Indoor Championships (1 title): 2008

SEC Outdoor Championships (2 titles): 2007, 2008

SEC Indoor Championships (2 titles): 2007, 2008

(Photo credited to The Guardian)