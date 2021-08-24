by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

In a special called meeting at the central office on Tuesday afternoon, August 24, the Pass Christian School Board of Trustees unanimously approved a few agenda items for the schools.

Initially, the Pass Christian School District will allow 1o sick days of leave for the global pandemic; COVID-19 (coronavirus).

After hearing the revision of the school district’s reopening plan, the board authorized the hybrid model as an option and virtual schooling (PeLA) as another choice.

Both selections are available as tools to use in lieu of closing schools if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. All Pass Christian schools are scheduled be back for in-class schooling next week.