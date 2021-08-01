Gazebo Gazette

With 40 specialists from eleven states, St. Martin High School of Jackson County hosted the “Battle at the Beach” competition where Pass Christian High School Football Placekicker; Davon Klein, won the “Field Goal Competition.”

“Proud of this man and all the hard work he has put in,” said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody on social media.

Besides being perfect on extra point (PAT) attempts last year, Klein made 80% of his field goals in the Pirates historic season of 2019; including a game winner against St. Stanislaus and a record of 62 points from a Pass Christian kicker in a season.

The Pirates host The 5th Annual Oyster Bowl against Long Beach on Friday, August 27 at the Francis McDonald Stadium in Pass Christian.