by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

In consultation with the state department of health and increasing COVID-19 case counts, Tuesday, August 17, the Pass Christian School District decided to close the doors of the high school and participate in virtual learning.

According to Pass Christian School District Superintendent; Dr. Carla Evers, only the high school will be closed to virtual learning for the next two weeks beginning Wednesday, August 18. Students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

“Our primary goal is to keep students safe while learning in-person and we prided ourselves on the fact that last year we did not have to close any schools as a result of Covid,” said Dr. Evers. “This year is a completely different experience in that this variant is more contagious and our numbers show it. We ware duty bound to act by protecting our students and staff. We thank our families and community for trusting us with these decisions and for partnering with us to keep our students and staff safe.”

Finally, Dr. Evers concluded by stating there will be no high school extracurricular activities during this time frame and the 2021 5th Annual Oyster Bowl against Long Beach has been canceled. Evers did state her intention would be to reschedule this game at another time during the season if possible.