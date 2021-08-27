Gazebo Gazette

Friday, August 27, 2021, the city of Pass Christian declared a local emergency on the potential effects from Tropical Storm Ida.

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move northwest into the Gulf of Mexico tonight, continue northwestward and intensify Saturday, and impact coastal Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday as a Category 3 Major Hurricane. Impacts to Harrison County include rainfall of 10+ inches, storm surge of 7-11 feet, winds gusting to hurricane force, and possible short-lived tornados.

Due to the emergency conditions for the city of Pass Christian, emergency expenditures were authorized to provide for the protection of the health and safety of the citizens and incur the liabilities necessary, according to the release.

In accordance with MCA 33-15-17(d), as amended, a local emergency does hereby exist because of Tropical Storm Ida and for the COVID-19 Pandemic throughout the city of Pass Christian. This proclamation shall be revised at least thirty days as required by law until the local emergency is no longer in effect.

The Pass Christian School District declared a state of emergency in a special called meeting this afternoon. The board of trustees and the administration “encourages families to take all measures to keep life and property safe.”

Information regarding school on Monday is forthcoming pending weather updates on Saturday.

Separate from Ida, a Flood Advisory in in effect until 1:15 pm today, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 pm. A Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch remain in effect for Harrison County.

River Flood Warnings have also been issued for the Wolf, Biloxi, and Tchoutacabouffa Rivers for Sunday and Monday.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying, “Harrison County Emergency Management Agency strongly recommends removing vessels from all harbors in Harrison County. Expectations are for a 7 ft. to 11 ft. storm surge along the Mississippi Gulf Coast from Tropical Storm Ida.”

Vessel movement should occur Friday and Saturday morning to be completed by 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 28th, to avoid any possible bridge closures that will hinder vessel movement.

For specific information, please contact your local Harbor Master or Harrison County EMA at (228) 865-4002.