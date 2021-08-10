Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy’s (OLA) National Art Honor Society members, Sydney Burrell, Anna Goins, Devin Graham, Kaylee Hardenstein, Claire Wojtowicz, and OLA art teacher, Amanda Bush volunteered their time and talents during the summer break to create paintings and a mural for Our Lady of the Gulf (OLG) Crab Fest Grounds.

In May, The Knights of Columbus Council 1522 Ladies Auxiliary reached out to Mrs. Amanda Bush in pursuit of students who would be interested in creating panels with images representing OLA school, OLG church, and the local community.

The project was completed in time for the annual OLG Crab Fest. Sydney Burrell captured the beauty of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Devin Graham drew the OLG crest, Anna Goins created the picture of OLG church, Kaylee Hardenstein painted the life size crabs on the checkered table, and Claire Wojtowicz painted the circle of mercy swing. Devin Graham and Mrs. Amanda Bush designed and painted the colorful Crab Fest mural.

“Our art students defined the meaning of ‘giving back’ and are such positive role models, using their God given talents to help others. Their dedication and commitment to serve and support the local community organizations and our parish are commendable,” stated Principal Marilyn Pigott.

The KC Ladies Auxiliary presented a generous donation to the OLA Art Department which will be used to purchase a printing press for the art classroom.