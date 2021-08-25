Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will award $16,000 in Small Business grants on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, via social media.

Chamber CEO, Adele Lyons, will present the Women Entrepreneur and Military One Coast Small Business Grants. Lyons and Kaila Moran Griffith; Spokeswoman of Mississippi Power, will also award the Mississippi Power Shine a Light Minority Small Business Grants.

Mississippi Power contributed $80,000 to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Foundation over the next five-years to provide minority small business grants to business owners who are current Mississippi Power customers in good standing and who meet all the qualifications.

“These grants boost economic development in our community and support the small businesses that drive our economy. They’re a true win-win,” Mississippi Power Vice President of External Affairs Billy Thornton said. “We’re proud to partner with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber and their Diversity Council to assist entrepreneurs who’ve taken the leap and opened their own business. I’d like to congratulate each of the recipients and wish them continued success.”

The following businesses are the recipients of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Small Business Grants:

Women Entrepreneur Small Business Grant

Noir Fashion Boutique $500

Military One Coast Small Business Grant

L and M Laundry Mat $500

Mississippi Power Minority Owned Small Business Grants

Bryan Jacobs – State Farm $1,000

McInnis 12 Bone BBQ $1,000

Wags-n-Swags, LLC $1,000

V&L Crossfit (Alaska Girl LLC) $1,000

The McKay Way $1,000

IDR Agency $1,000

L and M Laundry $1,000

Assured Connection $1,000

Premier Tax, LLC $1,000

Gulf Coast Mom $1,000

Sweetness Overload $1,000

Building Behaviors $1,000

Beauty by LaShonda $1,000

Coastal Cleaning Services $1,000

Noir Fashion Boutique $1,000

For media inquiries, please contact ashley@mscoastchamber.com or call the Chamber office at 228-604-0014.