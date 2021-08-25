Gazebo Gazette
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce will award $16,000 in Small Business grants on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, via social media.
Chamber CEO, Adele Lyons, will present the Women Entrepreneur and Military One Coast Small Business Grants. Lyons and Kaila Moran Griffith; Spokeswoman of Mississippi Power, will also award the Mississippi Power Shine a Light Minority Small Business Grants.
Mississippi Power contributed $80,000 to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber Foundation over the next five-years to provide minority small business grants to business owners who are current Mississippi Power customers in good standing and who meet all the qualifications.
“These grants boost economic development in our community and support the small businesses that drive our economy. They’re a true win-win,” Mississippi Power Vice President of External Affairs Billy Thornton said. “We’re proud to partner with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber and their Diversity Council to assist entrepreneurs who’ve taken the leap and opened their own business. I’d like to congratulate each of the recipients and wish them continued success.”
The following businesses are the recipients of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Small Business Grants:
Women Entrepreneur Small Business Grant
Noir Fashion Boutique $500
Military One Coast Small Business Grant
L and M Laundry Mat $500
Mississippi Power Minority Owned Small Business Grants
Bryan Jacobs – State Farm $1,000
McInnis 12 Bone BBQ $1,000
Wags-n-Swags, LLC $1,000
V&L Crossfit (Alaska Girl LLC) $1,000
The McKay Way $1,000
IDR Agency $1,000
L and M Laundry $1,000
Assured Connection $1,000
Premier Tax, LLC $1,000
Gulf Coast Mom $1,000
Sweetness Overload $1,000
Building Behaviors $1,000
Beauty by LaShonda $1,000
Coastal Cleaning Services $1,000
Noir Fashion Boutique $1,000
For media inquiries, please contact ashley@mscoastchamber.com or call the Chamber office at 228-604-0014.