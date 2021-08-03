Gazebo Gazette

LSU quarterback & St. Stanislaus (SSC) Alum Myles Brennan, a fifth-year senior from Long Beach was competing to regain the starting job he lost to injury a season ago, now needs surgery to repair what coach Ed Orgeron called a severe left arm injury.

Brennan’s “timeline is yet to be determined,” Orgeron said Monday. “Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan’s injury to his non-throwing arm means sophomore Max Johnson, who went 2-0 as a starter late last season, will enter the start of fall camp Friday with the inside track to start LSU’s season opener Sept. 4 at UCLA.

Orgeron had said he wouldn’t announce a starter until the week of the UCLA game, but left little doubt it would be either Brennan or Johnson.

Brennan played in just LSU’s first three games in 2020, including much of his third game with the abdomen injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season.

As a first-time starter the season after Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a national title, Brennan completed 60.3% of his passes for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns with three interceptions.

While at SSC, Brennan set Mississippi high school career records for total offense (16,168 yards), passing touchdowns (166) and passing yards (15,138). He took the Rock-A-Chaws to state title game appearances in 2014 and 2015. Following his high school career, Brennan played in the 2017 Under Armour All-American game, where he was named a team captain.

After graduating, Brennan signed with Louisiana State University (LSU) in 2017 to play college football.

(Photos by LSU Athletics, SSC Athletics; Stats by Associated Press)