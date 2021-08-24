Gazebo Gazette

Delaney Goforth; at Long Beach High School junior, participated in the Mississippi National American Miss Pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana July 31 through August 2, 2021.

This was Delaney’s second pageant (she was in a pageant 10 years ago) that she competed in.

Monday, August 2, 2021, in the final pageant event, Delaney was awarded the “Spirit of Award” 1st runner up; “Miss Photogenic”; “Top Model”; “Miss Personality” (nominated by the other MS contestants) and 2nd Runner Up for the State Title.

Delaney looks forward to participating in the Mississippi National American Miss Pageant in 2022.