Gazebo Gazette

At approximately 9pm, an unknown black male (identified in surveillance photos) allegedly committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of W. Railroad Street of Long Beach on August 6, 2021.

The Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a reported armed robbery suspect.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual, are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-277-787-5898.