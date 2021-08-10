Gazebo Gazette

American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised funding for local children’s hospitals, schools, veterans homes, severely wounded service members and scholarships.

Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run to annually raise money for the Legacy Scholarship Fund, established to provide scholarships to children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001.

2021-22 Officers for Long Beach Chapter 1995 are: Charmain Woods/Director, Gwynn Spiers/Assistant Director, Chris Cottrell/Treasurer, George Hinojos/ Sgt-at-Arms, Tyler Nutter/Road Captain, Asa Lee/Chaplain, Chris Nutter/Public Relations/ Thalius Mitchell/Historian, and James Clay Cumberland/Membership.

The chapter director Charmain Woods was recipient of the American Legion’s National Commander’s Membership Excellence incentive pin this year.