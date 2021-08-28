Gazebo Gazette

Due to impending weather from Hurricane Ida, all solid waste (recycling, garbage and yard waste) collection services scheduled for Monday, August 30, in the Harrison County Utility Authority (HCUA) service area will be suspended and rescheduled for the following day. All routes for the remainder of the week will run a day later than normal schedules.

HCUA asks residents to not leave carts at the street and to store them in a secure location during the storm.

For further updates from HCUA, follow the utility authority on Facebook at @HarrisonCountyUtilityAuthority or at www.hcua-ms.us. Residents can also sign up for text alerts on the HCUA website for the most up-to-date information.