Gazebo Gazette

A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch, and Flash Flood Watch are all in effect for Harrison County. Additionally, River Flood Warnings for the Wolf, Biloxi, and Tchoutacabouffa Rivers begin Monday.

Hurricane Ida is now a Category 4 storm, with max sustained winds of 150 mph, and is located approximately 25 mi south-southwest of Grand Isle, LA. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 50 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

Ida and will continue northwest and strengthen a little more with impacts expected across coastal Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday and into Monday.

Impacts to Harrison County include rainfall of up to 16 inches, storm surge up to 9 feet, winds gusting 60+ mph, and possible short-lived tornados.

Storm surge is now rising, with water levels at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club just measured at 7.3 feet MLLW. All community members in Harrison County should remain in a safe location away from low lying areas.

For all but emergency travel, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors has ordered a curfew until further notice.

The Harrison County EOC is activated, and the next coordination call will be Monday at 10 AM.