Gazebo Gazette

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors has lifted the county-wide curfew at 12:00 noon today.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed HYW 90 until further notice.

All residents and guests are asked exercise caution, as conditions remain hazardous after Hurricane Ida and due to river flooding.

Reported Road Closures are being mapped at:

https://harcogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c94ac7add2ff44b3b392236c0c1ce05a and listed on the county web page:

http://co.harrison.ms.us/storm/index.aspThe

All Harrison county Hurricane Shelters are closing at 12:00 noon today. De-population is in progress.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Eastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana…

East Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana…

Hancock County in southern Mississippi…

Harrison County in southern Mississippi…

Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi…

Pearl River County in southern Mississippi…

* Until 345 PM CDT.

* At 1134 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain from Hurricane Ida has caused serious ongoing flooding in the warned area.

Between 5 and 10 inches of rain have fallen. Significant widespread flooding is occurring.

*Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, St. Martin, D’iberville, Kiln, Mcneil, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier, Lyman, Pearlington, Crossroads, Latimer and Gulfport Airport.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.