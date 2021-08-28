Gazebo Gazette

In anticipation of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors has issued a county-wide curfew beginning tomorrow morning, August 29th, at 8:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

All residents and guests are asked to limit travel to emergency reasons only until conditions are safe and the curfew is lifted.

EMA Director Matt Stratton explains that Hurricane Ida is a serious storm and the public’s safety is the top priority. Further, travel accidents can divert first responders from other emergency situations.

Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman expressed that the curfew among the county and local Chiefs of Police will not “affect those local residents attending church service or making final arrangements for their property,” but rather a “deterrent for those people who have no business riding around looking at storm damage or something to steal.”

The city of Long Beach has called a special meeting at the Central Fire Station on Klondyke Road Sunday, August 29 at 8am addressing the Hurricane Ida Emergency and potential on issuing a proclamation for the hurricane.