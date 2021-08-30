Gazebo Gazette

A county-wide curfew remains in effect until further notice.

EMA Director Matt Stratton explains that storm conditions will continue through today with river flooding expected to continue through Tuesday. Road crews are currently assessing roads for safety.

Reported Road Closures are being mapped at: Harrison County EMA Public Information Map and listed on the county web page: http://co.harrison.ms.us/storm/index.asp

At 7 AM, Ida is a tropical storm, with max sustained winds of 45 mph, and was located approximately 65 mi south-southwest of Jackson, MS. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

Ida will continue north, with lingering impacts expected across coastal Louisiana and Mississippi mid-day Monday. By Monday afternoon, Ida should be pulling away from our area, through rain and flash flooding will linger Monday night and into Tuesday.

Remaining impacts to Harrison County include additional rainfall totals of up to 6 inches, storm surge of 6 feet, winds gusting up to 40 mph, and possible short-lived tornados, water pooling on roads, and river flooding.

Storm surge has remained high, with water levels at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club just measured at 5.9 feet MLLW.

All community members in Harrison County should remain in a safe location away from low lying areas. Community shelters remain open at 6 locations across Harrison County.

For all but emergency travel, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors has ordered a curfew until further notice. Please contact the EOC at 228-865-4002 with any questions, requests, or updates.