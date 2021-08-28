Gazebo Gazette
On Friday, August 27th, 2021, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors declared a Local State of Emergency (LSE) in preparation of Hurricane Ida.
At the recommendation of Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, Matt Stratton, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors recommends the evacuation of low-lying areas: to include creeks, streams, rivers, bays, and areas prone to flooding that are difficult to access. As weather conditions deteriorate, responders may not be able to respond to those areas due to high waters to provide life-safety.
Three (3) Harrison County shelters will open at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.
County Farm Road Shelter (Pet accommodations) *
15038 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 30503
Lobouy Road Shelter
9505 Lobouy Rd, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Saucier Lizana Road Shelter
23771 Saucier Lizana Rd, Saucier, MS 39574
Three (3) Harrison County shelters will open at 6:00 p.m. this afternoon.
D’Iberville High School Shelter
15625 Lamey Bridge Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532
West Harrison High School Shelter
10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503
Harrison Central High School Shelter (Pet accommodations) *
15600 School Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503
Individuals evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family:
- Prescription and emergency medication
- Foods that meet special dietary requirements
- Blankets, pillows, extra clothing, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
- Chargers for any electronic devices
- Books, games and other forms of entertainment
*Pet accommodations are at the County Farm Road Shelter and the Harrison Central High School Shelter. Pets will not be allowed in the main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding, watering, and medicating pets during the sheltering period, and owners must provide food and any medications for pets.
Coast Transit Authority (CTA) will provide transportation to shelters 3 PM – 7 PM today.
Please call CTA directly at 228-896-8080 to schedule transport. CTA will also provide transportation for accompanied pets to the Shelters with pet accommodations. When calling CTA to schedule transport, please confirm pet transport requirements.
Masks are required in all shelters.
Additionally, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors have closed the sand beaches in Harrison County for life-safety as the storm surge approaches and the weather deteriorates.