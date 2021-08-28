Gazebo Gazette

On Friday, August 27th, 2021, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors declared a Local State of Emergency (LSE) in preparation of Hurricane Ida.

At the recommendation of Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, Matt Stratton, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors recommends the evacuation of low-lying areas: to include creeks, streams, rivers, bays, and areas prone to flooding that are difficult to access. As weather conditions deteriorate, responders may not be able to respond to those areas due to high waters to provide life-safety.

Three (3) Harrison County shelters will open at 3:00 p.m . this afternoon.

County Farm Road Shelter (Pet accommodations) *

15038 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 30503

Lobouy Road Shelter

9505 Lobouy Rd, Pass Christian, MS 39571

Saucier Lizana Road Shelter

23771 Saucier Lizana Rd, Saucier, MS 39574

Three (3) Harrison County shelters will open at 6:00 p.m . this afternoon.

D’Iberville High School Shelter

15625 Lamey Bridge Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532

West Harrison High School Shelter

10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503

Harrison Central High School Shelter (Pet accommodations) *

15600 School Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503

Individuals evacuating to a shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family:

Prescription and emergency medication

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Blankets, pillows, extra clothing, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

Books, games and other forms of entertainment

*Pet accommodations are at the County Farm Road Shelter and the Harrison Central High School Shelter. Pets will not be allowed in the main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding, watering, and medicating pets during the sheltering period, and owners must provide food and any medications for pets.

Coast Transit Authority (CTA) will provide transportation to shelters 3 PM – 7 PM today.

Please call CTA directly at 228-896-8080 to schedule transport. CTA will also provide transportation for accompanied pets to the Shelters with pet accommodations. When calling CTA to schedule transport, please confirm pet transport requirements.

Masks are required in all shelters.

Additionally, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors have closed the sand beaches in Harrison County for life-safety as the storm surge approaches and the weather deteriorates.