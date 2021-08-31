Gazebo Gazette

There is extreme traffic congestion at the I-10 intersections of Canal Road (Exit 31) and County Farm Road (Exit 28) as out-of-state evacuees return home.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is present to assist and has closed some of the off ramps for safety, however I-10 westbound is gridlocked.

Rivers are above flood stage and present hazardous conditions for boaters due to swift currents and floating debris.

The Harrison County Board of Supervisors has NOT reopened beaches. Currently, the Harrison County Sand Beach Department is working diligently to remove debris from the beach and allow for the re-opening as soon as possible.

Please use extreme caution, slow down, and observe all boating rules and regulations. Report any incidents to the Marine Patrol Division of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (228)896-0606 or the Department of Marine Resources at (228)374-5000.