by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

In the morning hours Thursday, August 19, the Bayou Portage Bridge between Henderson Avenue and W Wittmann Road in Pass Christian was struck by lightning, according to the Harrison County Road Department.

“There was a circuit breakdown on the side to the bridge,” said by Timmy Smith, the Harrison County Road Department Director. “The road is passable now, but we will be back on Tuesday to do more work.”

The county released a road closure notice while the bridge was being repaired by the road department.