Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. in partnership with the Hancock Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 One Coast Awards.

Community Leader:

Bill Raymond, City of Biloxi

David Machado, Machado Patano

Janell Nolan, Coast Electric Power Association

Jenifer Freridge, William Carey University

Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Dr. Kimberly Rasmussen, Pugh’s Floral Shop

LuAnn Pappas, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

Mike Davis, IP Casino Resort Spa

Sandy Commer East, Gulfport School District

Tee McCovey, United Way of Jackson & George Counties

Top 10 Under 40:

Dr. Alesia Haynes

Anne Pitre, Hancock Chamber of Commerce

Brandon Payne, The Payne Group

Caleb Ulku, Ulku Logistics, LLC

Casey Favre, NP-C; Hancock County Sherriff’s Office

Erin Rosetti, Memorial Hospital

Julian Rankin, Walter Anderson Museum of Art

Kerri Paul, Brick & Spoon

Kevin Kowaleski, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Rita Green, Geaux Fig Company

The One Coast Awards are the rebranding of the former Roland Weeks Hall of Fame, The Sun Herald Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards. The Roland Weeks Hall of Fame was established in 2002. Recognizing the wealth of outstanding business and community leaders across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the Top 10 Under 40 and Community Leader Awards were developed to recognize community leaders and strong, up-and-coming young business leaders, and to hold them up as examples in the Roland Weeks Leadership Hall of Fame, named for the long-time publisher of the Sun Herald.

The program and awards have been revitalized as the One Coast Awards to continue the ideal that One Coast is a regional belief that our common interests far outweigh any difference; an awareness that what benefits one, ultimately benefits all; a celebration of our unique communities and an attitude of no boundaries.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s mission is to CONNECT, INFORM, ADVOCATE and DEVELOP.