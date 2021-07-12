Gazebo Gazette

After falling behind in the first two frames, the Biloxi Shuckers (19-40) rallied for six unanswered runs in a 6-3 victory over the Birmingham Barons (31-28) on Sunday evening at MGM Park. With the victory, the Shuckers split their six-game set against Birmingham.

The Barons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-RBI double from Craig Dedelow and added another run in the top of the second, stretching their advantage to 3-0 going to the bottom of the second inning.

The Shuckers erased the deficit with two big swings in the home half of the second. Luis Castro led off the inning with a no-doubt homer to left, his eighth of the year, to put the Shuckers on the board. Chad Spanberger singled to right with one out and Brent Diaz followed with a two-run blast to left, his fourth home run of the season, to tie the game at 3-3.

Biloxi would take the lead for good in the bottom of the third inning. Alexander Palma doubled to right with two outs against Barons’ John Parke (L, 2-4) and Castro worked a nine-pitch walk to put two men on base. David Fry then laced a double to the right-field corner, driving in both runners to give the Shuckers a 5-3 lead.

Jesus Castillo (W, 1-4) settled into the game after the first two innings, scattering 10 hits over his outing while not walking a batter and striking out one.

The top of the order added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Yeison Coca walked to start the inning and Garrett Mitchell reached on a fielding error by Laz Rivera, putting two men on with no outs. Brice Turang then bounced into a fielder’s choice, moving Coca to third, and Palma grounded out to short, plating Coca to build the Shuckers’ lead to 6-3.

Braden Webb (H,1) and Leo Crawford (H,2) each pitched a scoreless inning before Matt Hardy (S, 2) came on to close the game out in the ninth. Hardy allowed back-to-back singles to start the frame but responded with consecutive strikeouts, flipping the lineup back over to Zack Granite. The Barons’ outfielder legged out an infield single, loading the bases for Romy Gonzalez, but Hardy induced a groundout to third to seal the win for the Shuckers.

The Biloxi Shuckers mounted two comebacks as part of a 6-5 walk off win over the Birmingham Barons on Saturday night at MGM Park.

With the score tied at 3-3 going to the eighth inning, Birmingham took a two-run lead on back-to-back home runs by Carlos Perez and Craig Dedelow. Biloxi responded with a rally in the bottom of the frame to tie the game. David Fry worked a two-out walk and scored on a double to center field by Chad Spanberger, bringing the Shuckers within a run at 5-4. Brent Diaz then doubled off Lane Ramsey (BS, 1) to drive in Spanberger, evening the contest at 5-5.

After J.T. Hintzen (W, 2-0) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning, Yeison Coca started the bottom of the inning with a sharp single to left and moved to third on a double to the right-field gap by Brice Turang. Alexander Palma was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Luis Castro, who delivered a walk-off single to deep right field to win the game for the Shuckers.

Birmingham took an early lead off Lucas Erceg in the top of the second inning. Perez hit a bleeding single to start the inning and moved around to third after a double play ball from Joe DeCarlo. Zack Granite drove in the first run of the game with a single to center, giving the Barons a 1-0 advantage.

A solo home run by Jameson Fisher in the top of the fifth inning doubled the Barons lead, putting them in front 2-0. Spanberger responded with a solo home run to center field off Blake Battenfield, pulling the Shuckers within a run at 2-1. It was the fourth homer of the year for Spanberger.

Biloxi took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Garrett Mitchell drew a leadoff walk and Alexander Palma followed with a one-out single before Luis Castro walked, loading the bases up for David Fry. The Shuckers’ designated hitter worked a full count and took a ball outside to force in a run, tying the game at 2-2. Spanberger was then hit by a pitch, driving in Palma to give the Shuckers a 3-2 advantage.

The Barons tied the game in the top of the seventh inning when J.J. Muno was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a throwing error.

After a day off on Monday, the Shuckers travel to Montgomery to begin a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday. In the opener, Andy Otero (3-0, 1.48) is set to start for the Shuckers against Biscuits’ Tommy Romero (0-0, 1.91) for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

The game can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be streamed on MiLB TV.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi and are members of the Double-A South.