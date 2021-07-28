Gazebo Gazette

The Biloxi Shuckers (26-46) secured a 5-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits (39-31) in their regularly scheduled game on Tuesday night at MGM Park, extending their season-best winning streak to seven games.

The bottom of the lineup gave the Shuckers an early lead against the Biscuits in their seven-inning contest. Reigning Double-A South Player of the Week Chad Spanberger doubled with one out in the bottom of the second and after Brent Diaz was hit by a pitch, Cam Devanney doubled to the right-field gap, scoring both runners to put Biloxi ahead 2-0.

Spanberger would be in the middle of the scoring again in the bottom of the third. After RHP Jayden Murray (L, 0-1) recorded the first two outs, Palma and Luis Castro both worked walks, bringing up Spanberger, who doubled to the right-field gap to drive in two more, extending the Shuckers’ lead to 4-0.

RHP Carlos Luna (W, 1-0) made his Double-A debut as the starter for the Shuckers in game two and pitched well, allowing just one run in five innings of work. RHP Braden Webb (H, 2) came on to pitch the sixth inning and loaded the bases with no outs but allowed only one run on a groundout, preserving a 4-2 Shucker’ lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Ryan Aguilar singled with one out and stole second before Brice Turang doubled to straight away center field, sending home Aguilar to give Biloxi a 5-2 cushion.

RHP Zach Vennaro (S, 2) entered for the seventh inning and after recording the first out allowed a double just inside of third by Haley and a bleeding single up the third base line that stayed fair right at the base, bringing the tying run to the plate. Vennaro struck out Jonathan Aranda, but Ruben Cardenas singled to right field, driving in both base runners to bring the Biscuits within a run. Facing Cal Stevenson, Vennaro worked a 2-2 count before striking out the Biscuits’ outfielder to seal the win.

Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Chad Spanberger has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week for the week of July 19-25, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday. The award is the third Player of the Week honor for Spanberger and first at the Double-A level.

Spanberger helped power the Shuckers to a six-game sweep of the Mississippi Braves during the week. In five games, Spanberger slashed .381/.435/.952/1.387 with three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored. He led the league in total bases (20), RBI, slugging percentage and OPS and was tied for the league lead in home runs and runs scored. His 11 RBI were also tied for the most RBI in Double-A for the week.

The highlight of the week for Spanberger came on Wednesday night when the right fielder went 5-for-6 with three home runs, nine RBI and four runs scored. He set the Biloxi Shuckers single-game record for RBI and became just the fourth player in franchise history to have five hits in a game. He is also the fourth player in Shuckers history to hit three home runs in a game.

Spanberger followed it up on Friday night by going 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. With the go-ahead runs on base in the ninth, he intentionally walked by the M-Braves to load the bases. The 25-year-old finished off his week on Saturday night with a 2-for-5 performance with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, helping the Shuckers to a 13-1 win over the M-Braves.

This is the second Player of the Week honor for the Shuckers after Luis Castro was named the Double-A South Player of the Week for the week of June 14-20 and the third overall honor for Biloxi after Ethan Small was selected as the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6. Spanberger was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week twice in 2018 when he was playing with the Asheville Tourists.

Originally selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Colorado Rockies out of the University of Arkansas, Spanberger was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 26, 2018, along with Forrest Wall for RHP Seunghwan Oh. The Granite City, IL native was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers on November 4, 2019, in a trade that sent RHP Chase Anderson to the Blue Jays.

