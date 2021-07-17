Gazebo Gazette
For the first time in over a year, the Pass Christian Yacht Club Swim team competed in the summer league with 5 other teams for a welcome season of competition.
The championship was held at the Gulfport Yacht Club the last week of June.
The girls brought home 13 metals while the boys hauled home 19 total.
Girls
Gold-Samantha Broussard for 15-18 year old- freestyle
Gold-Samantha Broussard for 15-18 year old-backstroke
Silver-Mae Turfitt for 6-backstroke
Silver-Olivia Lewis for 10-freestyle
Silver-Elizabeth Walton for 15-18 year old-breaststroke
Silver-medley relay team
Bronze-freestyle relay 6 and under
Bronze-Grace Kane for 8-backstroke
Bronze-medley relay for 8 and under
Bronze-Olivia Lewis for 10-butterfly
Bronze-freestyle relay 10 and under
Bronze-medley relay 10 and under
Bronze-freestyle relay team
Boys
Gold-Finn Lewis for 8-freestyle
Gold-Austin Taylor for 8-backstroke
Gold-Augustine Martinez for 8-breaststroke
Gold-Wyatt Benvenutti for 8-butterfly
Gold-freestyle relay A team for 8
Gold-medley relay A team for 8
Silver-Beau Benvenutti for 6-freestyle
Silver-Keeland Foreman for 8-butterfly
Silver-freestyle relay B team 8
Silver-medley relay B team 8
Silver- Francis Martinez for 10-butterfly
Silver-Nicholas Toner for 13-14-backstroke
Silver-medley relay for 13-14
Bronze-freestyle relay 6 and under
Bronze-Augustine Martinez for 8-freestyle
Bronze-Hutch Lambert for 8-butterfly
Bronze-Francis Martinez for 10-freestyle
Bronze-David Taylor for 11-12-backstroke
Bronze-freestyle relay for 11-12
The Pass Pelicans were coached by Melissa Hubley, and she was assisted by Samantha Broussard, and Rylie Moore.