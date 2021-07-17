Gazebo Gazette

For the first time in over a year, the Pass Christian Yacht Club Swim team competed in the summer league with 5 other teams for a welcome season of competition.

The championship was held at the Gulfport Yacht Club the last week of June.

The girls brought home 13 metals while the boys hauled home 19 total.

Girls

Gold-Samantha Broussard for 15-18 year old- freestyle

Gold-Samantha Broussard for 15-18 year old-backstroke

Silver-Mae Turfitt for 6-backstroke

Silver-Olivia Lewis for 10-freestyle

Silver-Elizabeth Walton for 15-18 year old-breaststroke

Silver-medley relay team

Bronze-freestyle relay 6 and under

Bronze-Grace Kane for 8-backstroke

Bronze-medley relay for 8 and under

Bronze-Olivia Lewis for 10-butterfly

Bronze-freestyle relay 10 and under

Bronze-medley relay 10 and under

Bronze-freestyle relay team

Boys

Gold-Finn Lewis for 8-freestyle

Gold-Austin Taylor for 8-backstroke

Gold-Augustine Martinez for 8-breaststroke

Gold-Wyatt Benvenutti for 8-butterfly

Gold-freestyle relay A team for 8

Gold-medley relay A team for 8

Silver-Beau Benvenutti for 6-freestyle

Silver-Keeland Foreman for 8-butterfly

Silver-freestyle relay B team 8

Silver-medley relay B team 8

Silver- Francis Martinez for 10-butterfly

Silver-Nicholas Toner for 13-14-backstroke

Silver-medley relay for 13-14

Bronze-freestyle relay 6 and under

Bronze-Augustine Martinez for 8-freestyle

Bronze-Hutch Lambert for 8-butterfly

Bronze-Francis Martinez for 10-freestyle

Bronze-David Taylor for 11-12-backstroke

Bronze-freestyle relay for 11-12

The Pass Pelicans were coached by Melissa Hubley, and she was assisted by Samantha Broussard, and Rylie Moore.