Gazebo Gazette

Pass Christian Middle School’s students from PCSD Delta 39571, secured the Innovate Award at the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship 2021 that has been recognized as the Largest Online Robot Championships record holder by Guinness World Records®. During the live remote event, over 1,600 teams from 30 countries and 49 US states competed in timed, heart-pounding robotics competition matches with their custom-built robots.

Pass Christian Middle School’s VEX VRC team consists of Myles Beeson, Lillia Fuller, Stefen King, and Lauren Mong.

Brandon Warden, one of the team’s advisors said,”I am extremely proud of what these young engineers have accomplished this year. The team persevered during a challenging year to successfully compete against teams around the world.”

To ensure the safety of its robotics community due to the pandemic, this unique event adapted to a virtual format. Typically, the annual VEX Robotics World Championship attracts more than 30,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 70 nations. The newly created Live Remote Tournament (LRT) and Live Remote Skills (LRS) interfaces leveraged interactive and real-time video streaming to unite teams from around the globe with their competition fields and robots to crown champions like never before.

“Taking home this award is a major milestone that demonstrates perseverance, creativity and sportsmanship which is the cornerstone of the competition,” said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. “We’re extremely proud of these winners along with all the dedicated competitors from around the world. The team’s commitment to achieving this award with the unwavering support of teachers, mentors, and parents make this moment very special.”

The REC Foundation’s Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship 2021 was presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation. Other global sponsors that support the program year-round and showcased during the event included: Autodesk, Dell, Google, MathWorks, Microchip, NASA, Tesla, Texas Instruments, and VEX Robotics.

More information about the event can be found at vexworlds.com and for students, teachers and mentors looking to get involved with the new season, visit: roboticseducation.org.

