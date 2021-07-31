Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Garden Club hosted three Diggasaurus Family Pollination Power Garden Fun Programs.

The Diggasaurus programs for this year are part of the “Pollinators in the Pass” Community Conversation Series. This Community Conversation Series is supported by the Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries initiative through the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).

With special guests Dr. Christian Stephenson from the MSU Hancock Extension Service and Laurie Bradford from the Pass Christian Garden Club, the families learned all about our native pollinators, their habitats, and how important the pollinators are to what we eat.

The children made wildflower seed balls, pollinator container gardens and native bee hotels.