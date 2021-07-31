Gazebo Gazette

NASA has selected SaiTech Inc., a woman-owned small business based in Bethesda, Maryland, to provide information technology services at the agency’s Stennis Space Center near Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The firm fixed-price and fixed-price level-of-effort contract begins Sept. 1, 2021, and includes a one-month phase-in period, a 12-month base period, and four option periods, for a total performance period of up to five years. The contract has a potential total value of approximately $30.8 million.

Under the new contract, SaiTech will provide information technology support services to Stennis and its tenant organizations and contractors. The support services include information technology planning, policy and management services, application and system services, technology support services, and audio visual/video/still photography services.

