Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Aquarium hosted cinematographer, filmmaker and Ocean Springs resident Foaud Zayed from Saturday, July 17 in Changing Tides presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

Zayed is well-known for his underwater camera work on Discovery’s “Shark Week” programs such as “Shaq Does Shark Week” and “Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe.”

He recently worked on the Discovery “Shark Week” special “Jackass Shark Week.”

Zayed provided some of his work and met with his fans as part of Shark Week at Mississippi Aquarium. The event was free to Aquarium members or with the purchase of admission.