Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified seven state fishing records this month.

Youth records using conventional tackle were set by Blake Bosarge, 12, of Gautier for Gag (Mycteroperca microlepis) with a fish weighing 45 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and Samuel Wright, 7, of Cullman, Ala., for Gafftopsail Catfish (Bagre marinus), with a fish weighing 5 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

Donnie Jackson, Jr., of Metairie, La., set the state record for Swordfish (Xiphias gladius) using conventional tackle with a fish weighing 309 pounds, 14.4 ounces. The previous record was 242 pounds, 8.64 ounces set in 2017.

Also using conventional tackle, state records were set for Gulf Flounder (Paralichthys albaguttata) by Donald Bosarge II, of Gautier with a fish weighing 1 pound, 11.52 ounces, and Gag (Mycteroperca microlepis) by Travis Gessley of Forest Hill, Md., with a fish weighing 67 pounds, 6.4 ounces.

Saltwater fish records set using a spear in the all tackle category are Dyllan Camplejohn, of Ocean Springs, for Almaco Jack (Seriola rivoliana) with a fish weighing 36 pounds, 3.2 ounces, and Stanford Georgen of Florence for Red Lionfish (Pterois volitans) with a fish weighing 2 pounds, 5.4 ounces.

One week ago, MDMR announced the private recreational and state for-hire season for Red Snapper (Lutjanus campechanus) would close Monday at 11:59 p.m. After the closure, no Red Snapper shall be landed or possessed in Mississippi state territorial waters.

Anglers should close any trips that are active or expired as soon as possible. As with previous years, a mid-season closure will allow for MDMR staff to analyze landings information and determine an appropriate date for season re-opening.

Wednesday morning, Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources declared that Approved Area 5 “C” growing waters are closed to the harvest of oysters effective at legal sunset at night on July 7, 2021, due to excessive localized rainfall.

Area 5 Approved growing waters includes the 80-acre off-bottom oyster park south of Deer Island.