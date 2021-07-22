Gazebo Gazette

Twelve year old Michael Watts from Long Beach set one of the five state fishing records in the month of July during the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Jones Park Pavilion.

Watts set the youth record for Red Snapper with a fish weighing 19 pounds, 1 ounce. Watts caught the fish using conventional tackle.

Another state record using conventional tackle was set for Bull Shark by David Rogers of Coden, Alabama, with a shark weighing 377 pounds, 4 ounces. The previous record was 354 pounds, 4 ounces set in July 2017.

A record using conventional tackle was also set for the Keeltail Pomfret by Jimmy Boleware of Gautier with a fish weighing 16 pounds, 8 ounces.

Doug Borries of Ocean Springs set two records by fly fishing. The first was for Shark Sucker with a fish weighing 3 pounds, 4.8 ounces and the second was for Little Tunny with a fish weighing 14 pounds, 2.4 ounces.