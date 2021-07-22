by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

An odd situation was presented by Long Beach Mayor George Bass at Tuesday’s meeting in city hall, which needed an answer. After hearing about a sinkhole that developed at Pino Street two weeks ago, Mayor Bass inquired to the city engineer; David Ball, about an update on the matter.

Ball presented four distinct photographs taken to the mayor and board of aldermen at the meeting and Long Beach Public Works Director; Joe Culpepper, gave the city an estimate of $4800 from Lagniappe Construction to fix.

After the deliberation, the board of alderman authorized the expenditure to shore up and investigate the cause of the sinkhole.

In other actions, Ward 6 Alderman Pete McGoey brought up a lengthy discussion about live-streaming board meetings because of the concerns from his constituents.

Following the dialogue, the board unanimously approved resuming board meetings live. It was determined that a meeting needed to be scheduled with Kenny Triplett, who broadcast the meetings in the past. Triplett works with the Long Beach School District to setup a broadcast network.

Finally, Mayor Bass mentioned of receiving a new contract from Albert & Robinson for Architect Services in the Quarles House. The new contract removed the clause requiring $20,000 to pay up front. With the amended contract presented, the board unanimously agreed to the new agreement.

The board approved a Mississippi Library Commission State Aid Grant Agreement for the Long Beach Library which awarded a Health & Life Insurance Grants Program of over $26,000.

August 3, 2021 is the next scheduled board meeting for “The Friendly City.”