Gazebo Gazette

The Major League rehab assignment for RHP Justin Topa has been transferred to the Biloxi Shuckers, the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday.

Topa is returning from a flexor strain to his right elbow and will pitch for the Shuckers after making two appearances in the Arizona Complex League, throwing two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit and striking out five.

While with Biloxi in 2019, Topa made 18 appearances, recording a 2.63 ERA with four holds. The right-hander had his contract selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 and made his Major League debut with the Brewers on September 1, 2020, making six appearances and pitching to a 2.35 ERA.

Biloxi begins a six-game series against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Noah Zavolas (2-5, 5.52) takes the mound against M-Braves’ RHP Odalvi Javier (5-2, 3.15) in the series opener. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin’ WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9, online here or on the MiLB App.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi and are members of the Double-A South.