Gazebo Gazette

The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Coast Civic Chorale invites interested singers to join them at their first rehearsal on Tuesday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Fleming Auditorium at USM’s Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.

No audition or experience is necessary, though there is a small fee to cover the cost of music. The ensemble is open to anyone (high school and older) who has a love of music and interest in singing.

The chorale is one of the community choruses sponsored by the School of Music and Choral Activities at USM. Over the years, the Civic Chorale has seen tremendous growth and prides itself on providing high-quality music and programming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

For more information, find them on Facebook @SouthernMissGulfCoastCivicChorale.