United Way of South Mississippi has awarded 12 Community Impact grants during a presentation ceremony at the Knight Nonprofit Center in Gulfport on Friday, June 25.

The ceremony marked the beginning of UWSM’s 2021-2023 grant cycle.

Over the course of the two-year cycle, $448,000 in grant funding will be provided to 12 area nonprofits working in the sectors of education, health and financial stability.

Community Impact Grant Recipients were selected through an extensive application and review process that identified the greatest overall community impact.

The grants will directly affect UWSM’s service area of Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Stone Counties.

The grant recipients and their funded programs include:

*Boys & Girls Club of the Gulf Coast—Project Learn, which offers educational enhancement programs for economically disadvantaged students in Pre-K through the third grade;

*CASA of Hancock County—Educational Advocacy & Child Well-Being Program, which connects more services to child victims and provides education to caregivers;

*CASA of Harrison County—Educational Advocacy & Support Initiative, which seeks to equip participants with the skills necessary to encourage learning for vulnerable children in the classroom;

*Catholic Charities of South Mississippi—Case Management Services, which will provide case management and community outreach services for individuals seeking assistance;

*Disability Connection—Family Resource Guide, which provides families fresh, updated information on community resources in a readily assessable format;

*Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence—Children’s Program, which helps children who have been exposed to violence achieve developmental milestones in school readiness;

*Hancock Human Resource Agency—Early Childhood Program, which provides childcare and early childhood learning services to children of families with low income;

*Hancock Resource Center—Navigator Program, which works with the Hancock County Youth Court and related agencies to provide case management for families in crisis;

*Manna Ministries—Head & Heart Program, which provides students who struggle with reading in grades 1-3 with additional grade-level reading resources;

*Moore Community House—Early Head Start Program, which provides early childhood learning services to at-risk children and families; The Nourishing Place—ENHANCE After School Tutoring Program, which offers group tutoring and transportation services to at-risk students;

*St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy—Diabetic Care Program, which provides insulin, diabetes education and materials for clients.

The grants are made possible through workplace giving campaigns, which generate individual and corporate gifts for UWSM.

“These grants affirm United Way of South Mississippi’s commitment to Academic Success, Health and Wellness and Financial Stability—all which lead to Family Stability within the four countries we serve, Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River and Stone,” said CEO, Kathy Springer.

“United Way of South Mississippi is proud to partner with the grant recipients in making a difference in all of our communities.”