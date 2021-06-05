Gazebo Gazette

The Rotary Club of Pass Christian honored the Pass Christian School District teachers, staff and administration at noon on Wednesday, May 26, with a cookout and crawfish boil in front of the Pass Christian Middle School where the school district was holding its annual end-of-year meeting.

Rotary club president Ollie Bailey and School Resource Officer John Willie Dedeaux manned the grill and prepared Cajun burgers and hot dogs. Club members Jeff Moore, Ken Austin, Mayor Chipper McDermott, Frank Lopiccolo, Marshall Smith and his wife, Lisa, assisted Hutson Lambert, owner of Cajun Connection, in preparing and delivering the crawfish boil. Members of the Boys and Girls Club assisted guests with soft drinks and water and Rotary club members served as set-up crew, greeters and buffet workers.

Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers, a member of the club, thanked club members for the event and stated it was much appreciated by all in attendance.

The Rotary Club of Pass Christian meets at 12:15 p.m. each Thursday at the Pass Christian Yacht Club.

