by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announces the city of Long Beach will receive $2.18 Million from GOMESA Funds to build a new bulkhead wall protecting the harbor and structures inside the area damaged from Hurricane Zeta in October 2020 in Long Beach, Miss., Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

“This particular area of our state is so crucial,” expressed Governor Reeves as he announced one of the first deliveries of these state funds. “As the Coast’s economy goes, so goes Mississippi’s economy and because of that, we are here today to celebrate the harbor project we are announcing.”

Thursday morning, June 3, Governor Reeves announced the delivery of $2.72 million to Hancock County from GOMESA funding. Previously, he delivered these funds to Jackson County in early May.

Most of the Coastal delegation was present in Long Beach, as the Mayor George Bass and House District Representative Richard Bennett both introduced the governor in city hall.

