by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

After 7pm Tuesday night, June 8, the city of Pass Christian elected James (Jimmy) Rafferty as the new Mayor with the unofficial amount of 966 (74.9%) of the votes cast. Rafferty will replace Leo “Chipper” McDermott, who served the city for 15 years.

“It’s all going to be about measured growth and we need to develop downtown Pass Christian,” said Rafferty after his victory was announced. “Once we expand our tax base, then we can start investing in other areas of Pass Christian, notably north of the tracks on North Street.”

The Mayor-Elect has a large amount of corporate experience and passion in establishing an effective total rewards in business, but this will be his first term in public office. However, the Rafferty family possess plenty of background in public service.

“Our family bleeds Pass Christian and I think that’s what it is all about,” expressed Rafferty. “My grandfather was the town doctor during the Great Depression and no one had any money, people would come to him say, ‘Dr. Rafferty; I don’t have any money!’ to which he would say, ‘Did I ask you for money?”

Rafferty stated the inspiration was from this act of his grandfather’s humanitarianism and the feeling of purpose after the passing of his wife.

In other races, both Pass Christian incumbents were defeated from Wards 1 and 3. Betty Sparkman defeated Ward 1 incumbent James “Buddy” Clarke by 259-192 (57.2-42.8%) votes while Ward 3 challenger Kirk Kimball beat incumbent Anthony Hall with 222-133 (62.5-36.5%) votes. All results were unofficially reported.

After the results are certified, the new board of aldermen’s first meeting is at 6pm on July 6 in the Pass Christian Municipal Court.

