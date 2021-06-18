by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

Friday morning, a special meeting in Pass Christian of the Mayor and Board of Alderman occurred where a State of Emergency was declared in preparation of potential severe weather.

The City has already distributed barricades in areas that typically get high water and has made sand and sand bags available close to 325 Clark Street.

Residents are encouraged to stay off roads as much as possible and to avoid roads and streets that are known to flood. Please stay tuned to local media, such as The Gazebo Gazette for updates. Plan accordingly and please be safe.

