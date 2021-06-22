Gazebo Gazette

Even with all of the national, collegiate, and prep honors during her elite career, Pass Christian High School and University of Florida Alum Cory McGee had yet to earn a spot in the Olympics…until now.

Monday night in Eugene, Oregon, McGee finished second in the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 4 minutes and point 67 second in the 1500 meter dash, earning her first spot ever in Tokyo on July 23, 2021 for the games.

Sponsored by New Balance of Boston, McGee had a storied career, winning 22 state MHSAA titles, an NCAA runner-up while being an eight time All-American during her amateur careers.

As a professional, McGee won the 2011 Pan American Junior Championship and been successful in the U.S. Indoor Track & Field Championships. Unfortunately, McGee didn’t finish higher than 13th in previous Olympic trials.

McGee’s training and experience has begun to pay off.

Photo credits to Richard Gleber