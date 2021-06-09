Gazebo Gazette

On May 14, Our Lady Academy Principal Marilyn Pigott recognized students who earned individual scholarships for their academic excellence, exceptional character, and outstanding leadership for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Mary Patricia Schmidt Scholarship is awarded to students whose characters exemplified such traits as Christian maturity, courage, dependability, service to others, sincerity, and stability. The Mary Patricia Schmidt scholarship was awarded to two students, Madison Ladner, a rising freshman and Myah Favre, a rising 7th grader. Both, Madison and Myah will receive $2,500 each towards their education at Our Lady Academy.

The Schoen Heier Bonura Scholarship was awarded to 8th grader Emily Reinike. In 2007, Our Lady Academy alumnae Schoen Heier Bonura and husband Ross Bonura established the scholarship fund as a means of helping a student continue her pursuit of a Catholic education at OLA. To date, this scholarship has contributed over $38,000 to the education of numerous students.

The Marie L. Powers Scholarship was founded by her daughter, a former teacher from Our Lady Academy, Marie Bartels. Marie Powers was a long-time volunteer at OLA and an ardent supporter of all-girls Catholic education. The scholarship is awarded to underclassmen, who by their daily actions and positive attitude demonstrate love and pride in OLA.

The two 2020-2021 recipients of this scholarship are Madison Funk and Alice Ponte. They will both receive a $600 scholarship towards their education at OLA.

The Shannon Lee Monti Scholarship was recently established in memory of Shannon Lee Monti, an OLA 1991 graduate. The scholarship was designed to help a current student with financial assistance to continue their education at OLA. The scholarship is awarded to a student whose character exemplifies such traits as kindness, thoughtfulness, sincerity, pride in OLA, and Christianity.

The Shannon Lee Monti Scholarship was awarded to 8th grader Charlotte Connolly. Charlotte will receive $2,000 to go towards her education at OLA.

The William and Mary Dougherty Scholarship was established in 2019 by William Dougherty, who strongly believed that young women deserve an education, a good Christian education, free of the burden of financial stress. The scholarship was designed to assist an especially gifted, well deserving current or incoming student to continue her education at OLA.

The William and Mary Dougherty Scholarship was awarded to rising freshman, Leigha Zimmerman. Leigha will receive $2,000 to go towards her education at OLA.

