Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Aquarium is excited to announce its new weekly program — Eco Tours, a guided tour of the Mississippi Sound. The boat tour is a partnership with Ship Island Excursions in Gulfport.

Starting Friday, June 11, guests can climb aboard the Clipper, a 75-passenger boat, at Ship Island Excursions in Gulfport Small Craft Harbor and enjoy a 90-minute cruise with Mississippi Aquarium to learn about the wildlife and unique ecology of the Gulf of Mexico and the conservation work being done by our scientists and partners.

The ship leaves the dock at 4 p.m. Eco Tours will be available every Friday in June and July at 4 p.m.

Joining the guests will be Mississippi Aquarium‘s Dr. Holley Muraco, who will discuss the incredible ecosystem that is the Mississippi Sound.

“Connecting our Aquarium guests to the habitats that require conservation, such as the Mississippi Sound, will help inspire action through education,” Muraco said. “Being out on the Mississippi Sound will allow guests to see and learn about the wildlife that depends on this dynamic ecosystem.

The Mississippi Sound is critical habitat for endangered marine life, including sea turtles, fish and birds, and we are excited to share their stories and how everyone can do their part to help save them. In addition, the Eco Tour will introduce guests to the conservation research conducted by MSAQ scientists and how we are dedicated to restoring and protecting this unique space.”

Tickets for the tour start at $24.95 ($22.45 for members) and can easily be purchased online at msaqaurium.org. The tickets are for the boat tour only. Combo packages that include same-day admission to Mississippi Aquarium are also available for purchase.

Mississippi Aquarium is proud to house Draw Alive Presented by Memorial Hospital, an interactive software program that animates hand-colored drawings. It is located in Changing Tides Presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

Draw Alive allows Mississippi Aquarium visitors to select and color one of five different aquarium-themed drawings and watch it come to life in an animated form on two large screens in Changing Tides Presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union.

“This is another way for families to interact together at Mississippi Aquarium,” CEO Kurt Allen said. “Families can come inside, sit down and be as creative as they want to be with the drawings. Then, right before their eyes, the pictures come to life, and they can see their artwork animated in real-time. Draw Alive is another partnership between Mississippi Aquarium and Memorial Hospital. We are grateful for the continued support from our friends at Memorial Hospital.”

Mississippi Aquarium, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is a premier institution delivering an awe-inspiring experience that supports animal research and conservation.

Like this: Like Loading...