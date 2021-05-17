Gazebo Gazette

A Long Beach man has been arrested after Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies caught him in an attempt trying to steal a catalytic converter.

On Monday, May 17, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 50 year old John Thomas Cearley who resides in Long Beach, Mississippi on one count of Possession of Burglary Tools and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance..

Monday morning at approximately 12:53 AM, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Heroes Way in Gulfport, MS on a report of a theft.

Upon arrival deputies found the homeowner holding a suspect at gunpoint. Deputies took the suspect into custody and identified him as John Thomas Cearley.

The officers learned that the homeowner caught Cearley under their car attempting to cut their catalytic converter off of the vehicle. It noticed that the homeowner’s catalytic converter was partially cut off along with burglary tools that Cearley had in his possession at the time he was caught.

A subsequent search of Cearley’s car led to the discovery of a controlled substance (Heroin) and more burglary tools after the deputies located the suspect’s car.

The suspect was placed under arrest for Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of a Controlled Substance while then being transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Cearley was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Possession of Burglary Tools and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000.00 total bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Like this: Like Loading...